“Even at the base you can see what they do”; Endrick, from Palmeiras, doesn’t save words to praise Vasco

Palmeiras raised this Sunday (27) another cup at the base. After beating Vasco by the aggregate score of 6 to 5, the Palestinian team is under-17 Brazilian Cup champion. The year 2022 has been glorious for the junior categories of Verdão, which reached the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior for the first time. Protagonist in both achievements, the attacker endrick has been showing itself as the great Brazilian promise of recent times.

At just 15 years old, the athlete doesn’t stop hitting goals. he now owns 82 goals for Palmeiras, where he has played since the under-13. The player also joined fellow cast members Gabriel Vareta and Luis Guilherme as the the only ones to win official titles for all the basic categories of the Club. Coveted by European giants, Endrick is about to sign his first professional contract with Verdão and promises to fill the team’s coffers in the future.

During the second match of the final of the Copa do Brasil sub-17, Endrick filled the morale of another crowd, which is not from Palmeiras. The young man showed respect for the party that the vascaínos had in the disputed decision in São Januário. For him, it is even more evident the party that the stands of Colina make when fans celebrate even at the base. However, the attacker denied that he is making any average.

“It’s inexplicable, I even get goosebumps because, as I said in the first interview, I’m not wanting to win Vasco’s fans, I’m not wanting them to like me, but hey, even at the base you can see what they do. Before entering the field, I already had butterflies in my stomach because we knew it was going to be difficult. This crowd there… man, we arrived in the locker room and said, ‘there’s no way’”, praises endrick.

Endrick has had his potential compared to idols in Brazilian football history. Pele, Neymar, Vini Jr. and Rodrigo are just a few names that took off early in the sport and inspire the Palmeiras player. The striker has been enchanting even fans from abroad with his game.

In April, the athlete won with the Brazilian under-17 team the Montaigu Tournament, in France. Being elected the best of the competition and the top scorer in contention, Endrick was embraced by the local crowd after the final. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are some of the clubs that are interested in the Brazilian.