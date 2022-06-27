Experiment put 18 people to work in the metaverse for a week

Experiment put a group of 18 people to work for a week in the metaverse. Photo: Getty Images.

Experiment put a group of 18 people to work for a week in the metaverse;

Each of the participants worked for eight hours a day;

Participants claimed to experience nausea, anxiety and eye pain.

With the popularization of the metaverse, many high-profile brands began to invest in virtual reality, such as Nike, Itaú, Vans, Fortnite, Stella Artois and other large companies.

This scenario can make the eyes of many entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs shine when imagining the possible future of the job market. After all, what would it be like to work in the metaverse?

If that last question popped into your head, the answer might not be so pleasant, according to a study recently published in the Scientific Articles Database. arXiv and published by New Scientist.

Read too:

Researchers recruited 18 university employees to work five days a week logged into the metaverse, performing their duties in a virtual office.

Each of them worked for eight hours a day with a 45-minute break for lunch. None of them received specific activities to exercise.

Within hours of starting the experiment, two participants dropped out due to nausea, anxiety and migraine. The rest, who stayed for the entire week, claimed to have become more despondent, also anxious and with pain in their eyes.

According to the researchers, the purpose of the test was to understand what are the effects of working in virtual reality for long periods, as well as to compare it with physical work. For them, many of the problems generated in the experiment can disappear with improvements in technology.