‘Fast and Furious 10’: Sung Kang recreates scene from ‘Tokyo Dare’; Check out!

Introduced to the franchise’Fast and Furious’ in ‘Tokyo Challenge‘ (2006), Han Lue (Sung Kang) became an essential member of Dominic Toretto’s family (Vin Diesel).

After a period given up as deceased, the character returned in ‘Fast and Furious 9′ (2021), and will also be present in the 10th film.

And on your Instagram profile, kang recreated a scene from ‘challenge in Tokyo‘, in which it appears supported by the powerful Mazda rx7 1993.

In the caption, she wrote:

“It’s good to see you, old friend… I can’t believe it’s been 16 years since we’ve seen each other. You have aged well.”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature will also feature the return of Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Michael Rookerwho made a cameo in ‘fast and furious 9‘ will also return in the new film.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’) was hired to direct.

