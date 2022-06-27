Fatec has almost 1,500 vacancies in the cities of Vale do Paraíba and region | Paraiba Valley and Region

Fatec (Faculty of Technology) has 1,498 vacancies open for different technological graduation courses distributed in units of eight cities in Vale do Paraíba and the Bragantine region.
Enrollment goes until June 28 and must be made through the Fatec website. To apply, interested parties need to pay a fee of R$91, and people who are unemployed or with a monthly family income close to a maximum of two minimum wages per person can request exemption from the fee.
The exam takes place on July 17th and classes start in the second semester of 2022.
Check the number of vacancies in each city:
- Bragança Paulista – 220 vacancies
- Cruise – 18 vacancies
- Guaratinguetá – 300 vacancies
- Jacareí – 80 vacancies
- Pindamonhangaba – 220
- Sao Jose dos Campos – 380
- San Sebastian – 140
- Taubaté – 140
See the courses available in each city:
- Analysis and systems development
- Information Technology Management
- Business management
- Financial management
- Logistics
- Analysis and systems development
- Industrial Production Management
- Business management
- Analysis and systems development
- Commercial management
- Industrial Production Management
- Information Technology Management
- Business management
- Financial management
- Logistics
- geoprocessing
- Environment and Water Resources
- Business Management and Innovation
- Business management
- Industrial maintenence
- Mechanics – Welding Processes
- Metallurgical Processes
- Mechanical Projects
- Analysis and systems development
- Database
- Multiplatform Software Development
- Industrial Production Management
- Business management
- Logistics
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Aircraft Maintenance
- Aeronautical Structures Projects
- Information Technology Management
- Business management
- Logistics
- Analysis and systems development
- Automotive Electronics
- Human resource Management
- Business management