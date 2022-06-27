Felipe Neto says he received a threat inside his cabin

Influencer Felipe Neto reported on his social network that he received a threat during the match between Botafogo and Fluminense, this afternoon (26). A Botafogo fan, Felipe was inside his box at the Nilton Santos stadium when a security guard allegedly told his driver that “I had to put (sic) a bomb there so that it exploded and nothing was left”.

According to Felipe, the security guard who works for the company ‘Armored’ asked his driver: “whose cabin is this?”. Upon discovering that it was from Felipe Neto, he made the threat. The influencer stated that he will file a representation against the man. O UOL Esporte found out that the company does private security and has a contract with Botafogo.

The episode made Felipe Neto vent about what he has been experiencing in recent years. He says he doesn’t feel safe anywhere outside of his own home.

To ask about the episode, the UOL Esporte contacted the aforementioned company and Botafogo, but has not yet received any answers. The stadium administration was also called by the report and, at the time, was still unaware of what had happened.