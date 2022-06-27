Filming of the “Fast and Furious” saga cuts traffic in Portugal

The Centro de Portugal Film Commission and Sagesse Productions, jointly and within the framework of the filming of the Hollywood saga “Velocidade Furiosa”, which is being filmed in the Viseu Dão Lafões region, in Central Portugal for the next few days, hereby inform that some sections of the road will be closed, so that the production can be filmed safely.





According to the need to close some sections of the road and to minimize the impact on the lives of residents in the region, they are sending the following statement: “We hereby inform you that due to the filming of a movie by Universal Pictures, on the days and sections marked, the A24 motorway will be closed between 06:00 and 22:00. As a way to compensate users, tolls will not be charged on the respective days. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A24 – FULL CUT – BOTH DIRECTIONS

June 28 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 9 – Moimenta da Beira and Lamego to Node 10 – Armamar and Valdigem

June 29 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

June 30 – 6 am to 10 pm

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

6th of July to 8th of July – 6am to 10pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 11th to July 13th – 6am to 10pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 14th to July 15th – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

July 18 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 9 – Moimenta da Beira and Lamego to Node 10 – Armamar and Valdigem

July 19 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 20 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 21 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 22 to July 26 – 6 am to 10 pm

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

A24 – FULL CUT – NORTH/SOUTH DIRECTION

22nd of July to 26th of July – 24 hours

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” saga, is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. The cast includes names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster , Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior.