Films that Globo will show this weekend (24/06 to 26/06) – Cinema News

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are Ghost – On the Other Side of Life, Snow White and the Huntsman and Saving Private Ryan. As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 24th and 26th of June. In the end, you can still find the feature films that promise to stir up the late nights at the station.

SATURDAY SESSION – GHOST – ON THE OTHER SIDE OF LIFE (25/06 AT 14:10)

Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) and Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) are a passionate couple whose lives are shattered when, returning from a performance of “Hamlet”, they are attacked and Sam is killed. However, her spirit does not go to the other plane and decides to help Molly, as she is also in danger of being killed. In order to communicate with the woman and warn her of danger, he enlists the help of Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), a crooked psychic who can hear him.

SUPERCINE – THE HOUSE OF THE COELHINHAS (06/25 AT 00:20)

In House Bunny, Shelley Darlingson (Anna Faris) leads a carefree life until she is evicted from the Playboy Mansion. With nowhere to go, she becomes involved with a group of socially excluded college girls who need to find new members, otherwise her campus home will be decommissioned. To achieve that goal, Shelley decides to teach her new friends all her makeup and men tricks.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTER (06/26 AT 12:30)

A widowed king fell in love with Ravenna (Charlize Theron) unaware of her terrible plans and ended up dying, leaving her his entire kingdom. To make matters worse, his daughter was thrown into a dungeon and stayed there for years. Obsessed with beauty and youth, the queen never tires of asking her oracle if there is anyone more beautiful than her, until the day when the answer doesn’t please her.

When Snow White (Kristen Stewart) manages to escape her captivity, the evil one hires Eric (Chris Hemsworth), an expert hunter, to bring her prey back. But he soon discovers that the mission is a big mistake and resolves to help the girl in her crusade against Ravenna’s reign. For this, they will also count on the support of the beings of the forest and a group of seven dwarves.

MAJOR SUNDAY – DEADLY HUNT (26/06 AT 23:40)

In Death Hunt, Matt Scudder (Liam Neeson) is a former police officer who now works as a private investigator, often acting outside the law. With some reluctance, he agrees to help Kenny Kristo (Dan Stevens), a drug dealer who is after the man who kidnapped and killed his wife. It doesn’t take long for Matt to discover that the wanted had committed this type of crime before.

CINEMAÇO – THE RESCUE OF SOLDIER RYAN (06/26 AT 01:35 am)

Upon landing in Normandy, on June 6, 1944, Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) receives the mission of commanding a group of the second battalion to rescue soldier James Ryan, the youngest of four brothers, three of whom died in combat. . On the orders of Chief George C. Marshall (Harve Presnell), they must search for the officer and ensure he returns home alive.

