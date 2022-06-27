Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between June 27th and July 1st

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, June 27

Divorce

Original Title: Divorce

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Pedro Amorim

Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Romance

Noeli and Júlio become rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce.

But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for the

separation.

Tuesday, June 28

I steal

Original Title: I, Robot

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi

Mcbride, Alan Tudyk

Class: Science Fiction

In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.

Wednesday, June 29

minions

Original Title: Minions

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm

Class: Animation

Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to

serve. They travel to a villainous convention and fall in love with the cruel Scarlet.

Thursday, June 30th

Welcome to life

Original Title: People Like Us

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle

Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde

Class: Drama

After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.

Friday, July 1st

A family in trouble

Original Title: Parental Guidance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, Tom

Everett Scott, Marisa Tomei

Class: Comedy

When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. But modern methods of education conflict with what they know.

