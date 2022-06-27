Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between June 27th and July 1st

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, June 27
Divorce
Original Title: Divorce
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Pedro Amorim
Cast: Camila Morgado, Murilo Benício, Luciana Paes, Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Romance
Noeli and Júlio become rich after creating a nationally successful tomato sauce.
But the two grow apart and an incident is the last straw for the
separation.
Tuesday, June 28
I steal
Original Title: I, Robot
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Alex Proyas
Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi
Mcbride, Alan Tudyk
Class: Science Fiction
In the year 2035, a technology-hating police officer is called in to investigate a murder that appears to have been committed by a robot.
Wednesday, June 29
minions
Original Title: Minions
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Kyle Balda; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Steve Carell, Jon Hamm
Class: Animation
Before meeting Gru, the minions are desperately looking for a boss to
serve. They travel to a villainous convention and fall in love with the cruel Scarlet.
Thursday, June 30th
Welcome to life
Original Title: People Like Us
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Alex Kurtzman
Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle
Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde
Class: Drama
After his father’s death, Sam discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh, Frankie’s troubled son. As you approach them, their lives change forever.
Friday, July 1st
A family in trouble
Original Title: Parental Guidance
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Andy Fickman
Cast: Billy Crystal, Kyl Harrison Breitkpof, Bailee Madison, Bette Midler, Tom
Everett Scott, Marisa Tomei
Class: Comedy
When their daughter leaves for work, Artie and Diane take care of their grandchildren. But modern methods of education conflict with what they know.
