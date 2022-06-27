Find out who should replace Amber Heard’s Mera

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will continue the adventures of the most surprisingly successful hero in the DC Extended Universe. Adding new elements, characters and concepts to your world, there will also be many faces returning.

One of them, however, may not return for the expected time, if at all. Aquaman’s love interest, mereis apparently being sidelined due to the behind-the-scenes drama, with his likely replacement being someone from the more popular era of comics.

Dolphin might not be that popular with fans, but she was once an immensely vital part of Aquaman’s mythology. According to one rumor, this once-prominent place could cause her to dethrone Mera, with dolphin becoming the queen of Atlantis.

Here is the story behind this heroine with ivory braids and how she can be used for the Warner Bros. Discovery get rid of Amber Heard. Although she really does succeed after the Crisis on Infinite EarthsDolphin appeared in the showcase #79 in 1968, where it was created by Jay Scott Pike.

A white-haired human who was altered by aliens to thrive in the depths of the sea, she was a relatively minor character until Peter David present a new version of it years later. There, she became a strong ally of Aquaman after he lost his hand in a battle against the villainous Charybdis.

She soon took a liking to the new, austere Arthur Curry, an affection that turned into love. This came to an end with the return of Mera. she broke up with Aquaman after the death of her son, and her arrival at an inopportune time caused a fierce fight between her and Dolphin.

Later, Dolphin would form a relationship with Tempest, the former Aqualad, and upon becoming pregnant, the two were married. There are other versions of Dolphin, such as the one most recently introduced in the continuity of DC Comics via rebirth.

This version is a true Atlantean, albeit with a mutation that gives it scaly, fish-like hands. She also appeared in The Kingdom of Tomorrowwhere she is the wife of the now aging Arthur Curry, though her white hair and the age of other characters might make some suspect she is just an old Mera.

According to sources like KC WalshDolphin will have some sort of role in the next Aquaman and the Lost Realm. This is something of a reversal of his comic book introduction, albeit also somewhat familiar. In that situation, Mera was (at least temporarily) out of the picture, and it looks like something similar could happen with the DCEU movie.

Although Mera is in the wake of Aquaman, will be a heavily scaled-down version of what was initially planned. All this stems from the controversy between Amber Heard and Johnny Deppwhich certainly did not earn the actress any fans in the court of public opinion.

Instead, a growing number of DCEU fans have called for its removal from the film, with over 4 million people wanting Heard to be completely removed from the film. Aquaman 2. According to recent reports, Heard nearly dropped out of production as the Warner Bros. was not impressed by his chemistry, or lack thereof, with Jason Momoa.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Aquaman and Mera’s son will apparently be featured in the film. To set the stage for Dolphin and get rid of Amber Heard, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can kill Mera. This will allow Dolphin, who may be featured in the film, to take on the role of love interest.

If Dolphin is indeed swimming towards the DCEU, that could mean Aquaman’s hook hand, his most iconic weapon, isn’t far from appearing on the big screen. the new movie of Aquaman will transport the audience into a whole new world that can hardly be imagined.

While plot details are unknown, fans certainly have something exciting to look forward to next year. The feature is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Comment in our Telegram group!