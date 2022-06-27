Fintech creates developer training with a salary of BRL 7,000

Developer training programs are an excellent opportunity for thousands of people who want to enter the technology market. Some projects are even more exciting. Have you ever thought what a dream it would be to learn and still guarantee a salary of R$ 7 thousand? This is the proposal of a fintech. See how to participate.

This training of new developers is from fintech Husky. The program lasts for six months. While students learn about technology, they receive a salary of R$7,000. At the end of the period, some may be hired and guarantee the salary of R$ 10 thousand.

Developer training

The fintech initiative makes the market even more attractive for those who want to enter this vast technology market. The company is Brazilian and runs a digital exchange platform that works with international transfers.

Through this open developer training program, Husky hopes to find new professionals for the fintech team of collaborators.

The training lasts for 6 months. Ten professionals will have the opportunity to learn the Ruby language. After the study period, students have a high chance of being hired.

Applications continue until July 9th. Interested parties should visit the Husky Academy for devs page. Training will begin at the end of next month on July 25th.

Participants will receive a monthly remuneration of R$ 7,000 during the entire study period. The main idea is to train these professionals so that they can meet the main demands of the market.

The selection includes a technical challenge as well as an English placement test. Candidates will undergo an interview until the ten participants are chosen.

Among the requirements, it was seen that it is interesting to have at least one year of experience professional as a developer, in addition to having a degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or other areas of technology.