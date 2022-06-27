Fire hits two laboratories at the Institute of Health Sciences at Ufba

Two laboratories at the Institute of Health Sciences (ICS), at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba), were hit by a fire in the early hours of Sunday (26).

According to UFBA, one of the laboratories had “extensive damage” – images show the destroyed site. No one was injured in the fire. The affected rooms are on the fifth floor of the institute, which is located in Canela.

The university informed that it called the Federal Police to carry out a first inspection. This Monday, the PF will return to complete the expertise. Only then will it be possible to assess the cause of the fire and also have a more complete picture of the damage assessment.

On social media, teachers and students lamented the episode, signaling that the destroyed place was one of the best equipped laboratories at the institute.


