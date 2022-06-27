Flamengo is interested in Argentine jewelry and can pay more than R$ 20 million for the player

Flamengo representatives are in Buenos Aires to negotiate with San Lorenzo midfielder Agustín Martegani

After announcing the signing of Everton CebolinhaO Flamengo is still on the market in search of reinforcements for the season. The name of the time is that of the midfielder Agustín Marteganiof San Lorenzo.

According to information given by journalist Leandro Alves, from ESPN Argentinarepresentatives of the red-black are in Buenos Aires to negotiate the player.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The carioca club is willing to pay 4 million dollars (around BRL 21 million) by Martegani and expects a response from the Argentine team by next Monday (27).

O monzafrom Italy, is also interested in the 22-year-old Argentine jewel, after negotiations with the hellas veronafrom Italy, cool down.

Martegani was revealed by San Lorenzo in the 2019/2020 season. For the professionals, the Argentine made three goals and gave three assists us 18 games played in 2022.

If the negotiation is concluded, the player can only be registered in the July 18th to compete for CONMEBOL Libertadores and the Brazil’s Cupif the team advances to the quarterfinals in both competitions.

In recent days, the Flamengo tried to sign midfielder Enzo Fernándezwhich was in River Plate. However, he lost the ”dispute” for the athlete to the benfica.