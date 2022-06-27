FN ACTIONS: Chay and Saravia are the worst in Botafogo turned off against Fluminense

KITTEN: 5.5
There was little work and was not to blame for the goal
KANU: 6.0
Played seriously and firmly. some good cuts
JOEL CARLI: 5.5
Won most disputes, but along with Cuesta lost the goal
VICTOR COSTS: 5.5
Won most disputes, but along with Carli lost the goal
SARAVIA: 4.0
He ran and fought, only he didn’t produce. And he missed an easy pass that could decide the game for Botafogo
DEL PIAGE: 5.5
He gave strength and vigor to the environment, willingly
TCHE TCHE: 5.0
Off for most of the game. In his best move, he gave a beautiful shot, which Saravia wasted the ball of the game
HUGO: 6.0
Had to double down on marking, it went well and still sought support
CHAY: 4.0
Too bad in the game. He lost almost all duels and didn’t create offensive moves
VINICIUS LOPES: 4.5
Showed a rush and hit some plays. but it was little
MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.5
He had lucidity and intelligence, produced some good shots, even isolated
ERISON: 5.0
Almost didn’t touch the ball. He was isolated at the front. On the chance he would have, Saravia crossed badly and made it difficult
LUÍS OYAMA: 5.0
It did not strengthen the environment nor was it able to set up
JEFFINHO: 5.5
Ciscou, ran and took danger
DANIEL CRUZ: unmarked
entered at the end
VÍTOR SEVERINO (LUÍS CASTRO): 5.0
With numerous embezzlement, Botafogo was far behind, even defended well, but took a goal in an unlucky move. Lacked more offensive escapes