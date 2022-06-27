FN ACTIONS: Chay and Saravia are the worst in Botafogo turned off against Fluminense

KITTEN: 5.5

There was little work and was not to blame for the goal

KANU: 6.0

Played seriously and firmly. some good cuts

JOEL CARLI: 5.5

Won most disputes, but along with Cuesta lost the goal

VICTOR COSTS: 5.5

Won most disputes, but along with Carli lost the goal

SARAVIA: 4.0

He ran and fought, only he didn’t produce. And he missed an easy pass that could decide the game for Botafogo

DEL PIAGE: 5.5

He gave strength and vigor to the environment, willingly

TCHE TCHE: 5.0

Off for most of the game. In his best move, he gave a beautiful shot, which Saravia wasted the ball of the game

HUGO: 6.0

Had to double down on marking, it went well and still sought support

CHAY: 4.0

Too bad in the game. He lost almost all duels and didn’t create offensive moves

VINICIUS LOPES: 4.5

Showed a rush and hit some plays. but it was little

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.5

He had lucidity and intelligence, produced some good shots, even isolated

ERISON: 5.0

Almost didn’t touch the ball. He was isolated at the front. On the chance he would have, Saravia crossed badly and made it difficult

LUÍS OYAMA: 5.0

It did not strengthen the environment nor was it able to set up

JEFFINHO: 5.5

Ciscou, ran and took danger

DANIEL CRUZ: unmarked

entered at the end

VÍTOR SEVERINO (LUÍS CASTRO): 5.0

With numerous embezzlement, Botafogo was far behind, even defended well, but took a goal in an unlucky move. Lacked more offensive escapes