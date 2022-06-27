France defends Iran and Venezuela to return to the oil market

France defended, this Monday (27), the “diversification of sources of oil supply” in the market, including Iran and Venezuela, and that countries increase their oil production “exceptionally” to contain the increase in prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

“We need the producing countries to pump more,” declared the French presidency on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Elmau, southern Germany, advocating “diversification of sources of supply”, including Iran and Venezuela in the market.

“There are resources elsewhere that must also be exploited,” said the French Presidency.

“Negotiations of [programa] Iranian nuclear weapons are closed with regard to the [âmbito] nuclear power, but not with regard to the relationship between Iran and the United States on a specific issue, US sanctions related to terrorism,” he said.

“So there is a knot to untie, if necessary”, so that Iranian oil can “return to the markets”, he emphasized.

“Venezuelan oil must also be able to return to the market,” added the Eliseu.

Both countries are subject to US sanctions.

As for increased production, the French Presidency noted that US President Joe Biden plans to speak on the matter during his visit to Saudi Arabia in July and French President Emmanuel Macron is also “in touch” with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman, and with the new president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed.

Furthermore, France is in favor of the American proposal to limit the price of oil (“price cap”), but considers that the same should be done with gas and with all market participants.

“The ‘price cap’ principle is acceptable, we can support it, but its application is quite uncertain. It has to be as broad as possible”, considered the Elisha, who asked for “deep discussions” on the subject.