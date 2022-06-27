From Xerém to the world: Luiz Henrique says goodbye to Fluminense, but takes the affection of the fans

No farewell is easy, but few will mark as much as that of Luiz Henrique. After 10 years at Fluminense, the boy made his last act against Botafogo, this Sunday. The striker, who now becomes a Real Betis (ESP) player, is not only missed. Effortless and identified, the dribbling and the joy of the eternal Moleque de Xerém rescued something increasingly rare: the ability to make dreams come true between the four lines. Thus, the shy boy from Petrópolis became an inspiration for the tricolor fans and for the world.

It all started in a field in the Carangola community, in Petrópolis. Luiz, still seven years old, was playing a game when he was spotted by the future entrepreneur, Johnny Max. There, the school teacher saw the talent that the world would know years later. The boy ended up at the local soccer school, where he was noticed by a scout from Fluminense.

At the age of 11, he took the first test for the Tricolor base, in Xerém, and passed right away. Halfway there was his mother, who feared distance and what the future might bring. Even so, Johnny insisted that the boy could exercise the brilliance that, until that moment, practically only he saw. In those years, student and teacher made the Petrópolis-Xerém route every day.

Amidst the uncertainties, Luiz Henrique almost gave up football at the base to fight judo. At each end of the contract, the expectation – and fear – for the renewal weighed heavily. He even said that he would no longer train, but the manager, who today the player considers a second father, convinced him to return. As the striker says, there were good days, bad days, but giving up was not an option. Already at that time, he understood that living the dream was to accomplish more than himself.

Years passed and “Zulu”, as he is still known to close friends, advanced. In the popular Flu base, Luiz Henrique was not one of the most sought after by the fans, but he built a work as silent as it was solid. In 2020, the striker was having a good time in the under-20. Thus, he made the transition to the professional.

Luiz Henrique in Xerém (Photo: Personal Collection)

During the pandemic, Luiz Henrique started to work with the main team. In one of the most difficult times for the world, the boy delighted everyone with his sincere smile after each beautiful move. His professional debut was against Palmeiras, and even though he was shy, he convinced the coaching staff. Since then he has been a starter and has only grown. Years later, he said he used his first salary to go shopping for his mother, who was still in need.

Before long, personality on the field prevailed. In addition to his talent for dribbling, the “legged” also squandered charisma. The joy on the field won the hearts of the tricolors, who even without going to the stadium during the closed-door period, praised the player on social media. As expected of every base boy, he wavered. Still, he kept his footing and resumed his rightful place.

At final stretch of 2021, Luiz Henrique fulfilled the first dream of many: to hear tricolors sing his name. In the first goal after the return of the public, he cried with the celebration in the stands. Shortly after, he was spotted singing a crowd song and revealed that he feels the pulse of the 12th player on the field. In this climate, it was important for the final classification in the Brasileirão and, more than that, he reminded that field and ball are feelings above all.

In 2022, the sale to Real Betis (ESP) was announced earlier than expected by the board and criticized by the fans due to the value. At this time, Luiz Henrique wavered again and faced criticism. However, the arrival of Diniz changed the landscape. The player rescued the joy that has always been part of his football, and returned to enchantment with his inventiveness on the field. Last Thursday, the farewell to Maracanã was marked by applause and tears.

Despite the sadness of the departure of another boy from the base, the trip to Europe is a source of pride. There were many times when Luiz Henrique said that another dream of his was to work in the Old Continent, something that everyone was already waiting for. Now, the eternal Moleque de Xerém will conquer the world, but without ever forgetting where it all started. As he himself declared before the classic, “it’s a see you later”.