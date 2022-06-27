G7 wants to invest US$ 600 billion in global program to contain Chinese advance

ELMAU, GERMANY – The countries of G7 launched a big US$600 billion (R$3.13 trillion) investment program for developing countrieswith the objective of responding to the large works financed by the Chinaannounced this Sunday, 26, the president of the United States, Joe Bidenduring the summit of the Group of 7. A direct response to the Chinese project known as the New Silk Road.

“With G7 partners, we seek to mobilize 600 billion dollars by 2027 for global investments in infrastructure”, declared the White House shortly before a speech by Biden, in which he presented this proposal, during the summit of the seven most industrialized countries. of the West in the south of Germany.

Increasingly concerned about China, G7 leaders released plans for the project last year and are now formally launching it under a new title, “Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment”, while abandoning the moniker “Building a better world”, coined by Biden during his presidential campaign.

According to the White House, the initiative aims to increase development in low- and middle-income countries, strengthen the planet’s economy, as well as the distribution chain. President Biden announced that his country will allocate US$ 200 million (R$ 1.04 billion) to the initiative over five years, through federal government funds, in collaboration with the private sector. Europe will mobilize 300 billion euros for the initiative.

The funds would be raised through grants and federal funds and leveraging private sector investment, the White House said, adding that hundreds of billions of additional dollars could come from multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and others.

Among the pillars of the plan are the fight against the climate crisis and the improvement of energy security with investments in low-emission infrastructure, battery production plants and the development of clean sources.

In the technological field, the initiative contemplates the development and expansion of communications and information technology by working with “trusted providers” that provide 5G and 6G, as pointed out by the White House.

Investments in health systems, vaccines and medical equipment are also contemplated, as well as the surveillance and detection of “new diseases”, which includes “safe laboratories” and the prevention of future pandemics.

The US government reported that the US company SubCom won a bid worth US$ 600 million (R$ 3.13 billion) to build the submarine cabling that will link Southeast Asia with the Middle East and Western Europe. The equipment, which will span 17,000 kilometers, will allow high-speed connections from Singapore to France, passing through Egypt and Northeast Africa.

The United States also wants to mobilize US$ 355 million (R$ 1.85 billion) in investments to offer internet and financial technology in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The initiative aims to be an alternative to the Chinese project “One Belt, One Road”, which aims to revitalize the well-known silk roadwith the modernization of infrastructure and telecommunications, to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The scheme of the Initiative China’s Belt and Roadthat the Chinese president Xi Jinping launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives in more than 100 countries, with a range of projects, including railways, ports and highways.

White House officials say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route has brought few tangible benefits to many developing countries, with key jobs going to Chinese workers while rising rates of forced labor and childish.

At the G7 summit, which also had as a photo to discuss new measures to respond to the aggression of the Russia The Ukrainethe leaders scoffed at Vladimir Putin.

As the suit-clad leaders sat down for their first three-day G7 summit meeting in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, the British prime minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should be removed – or if they should strip further.

“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin,” Johnson said, to the laughter of some of his colleagues.

“Riding a horse bare-chested”, shot Canadian Justin Trudeau.

“Oh yes,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Horseback riding is the best.”

Putin, who values ​​his sporty image, has been photographed shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one of him riding a brown horse while wearing sunglasses, a gold chain and army pants.

After the joke moment, President Biden told allies that “we have to stand together” against Russia. At the start of the meeting, four G7 nations decided to ban Russian gold imports to increase sanctions imposed on Moscow and cut off their means of financing the invasion of ukraine.

However, it was not immediately clear whether there was consensus on the change, with European Council President Charles Michel saying the issue would need to be handled with care.

Germany also hoped that its proposed temporary waiver of biofuel mandates, intended to combat rising food prices, would fail to secure G7 support due to resistance from the US and Canada.

Western countries rallied around Kiev when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but more than four months after the war, that unity is being tested as inflation soars and energy shortages rebound from their own citizens.

Scolded by Ukraine for not going far enough to punish Russia, G7 leaders were also having “really constructive” talks about a possible Russian oil price cap, a German government source said.

At the start of a bilateral meeting, Biden thanked the German chancellor Olaf Scholz for showing leadership in Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to break their unity.

Just before the summit starts, Russia launched a new round of missiles on Kiev, the first attack on Ukraine’s capital in weeks. The missiles hit an apartment building and a kindergarten, leaving one person dead and at least six wounded./AFP, EFE and REUTERS