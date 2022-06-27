Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy M52: what changes in Samsung phones | Cell

The Galaxy M53 arrived in Brazil in May to succeed the Galaxy M52. The new model brings a renewed technical sheet, with an extra lens in the photographic set and with a different processor from the previous model. Despite the update in the specifications, the two are similar in several aspects, such as the screen and battery capacity. In the following lines, follow in detail all the differences and similarities between the generations of mid-range smartphones from Samsung.

Samsung renewed the brand’s mid-range line with the launch of the Galaxy M53, a phone that arrived in May for R$3,499 in the Brazilian market — a price that is still the one practiced on the manufacturer’s official website. Announced in October 2021 for the same price as the recently launched, the predecessor M52 can already be found for around R$1,800 on Amazon – a discount of R$1,700.

Anyone hoping for significant updates in the new generation should not find them on the screen part. That’s because Samsung repeats the recipe and keeps the specifications highlighted in the brand’s intermediaries. Thus, 6.7 inches and a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) are intended for both phones.

In addition to the big screen, the manufacturer also maintains a 120 Hz refresh rate on the devices, a factor that should give a subtle transition of images in the display of movies, series and games. Another feature common to both models is the panel with Super AMOLED Plus technology, a display capable of delivering more faithful colors without demanding much battery consumption.

As for the design, the front practically does not reserve changes. The clutter-free screen pattern is maintained on the Galaxy M52 and M53, with a brief clutter of the hole-punch for the front camera. The rear, however, brings different looks to the phones. The older model allocates the camera module vertically, while the newly launched adheres to the “cooktop” model, with the four sensors accommodated in a square on the upper side.

As far as the finish is concerned, it is worth mentioning that the colors available for the Galaxy M52 are black and white, while the Galaxy M53’s shades are green, brown and blue.

One of the most notable changes between the phones is the camera. The newest generation jumps from 64 MP to 108 MP on the main sensor, so as to offer an updated set of features that can deliver higher resolution photos. The changes do not stop at the wide lens, as the arrangement also gains a lens on the newly released.

Therefore, it is worth recalling that the Galaxy M52, with triple camera, is organized as follows:

Main: 64 MP and f/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide: 12 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 5 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Thus, Samsung’s intermediary can take photos with a wide angle and also of very close objects with the help of the ultra-angle and macro cameras, respectively. Already in the M53, the camera, which is now quadruple, offers 108 MP for recordings with the main lens, in order to rearrange the module to the following configurations:

Main: 108 MP at f/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide: 5 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Depth sensor: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

As you can see, the macro camera, as well as the ultra-angle, bring a point reduction in the number of megapixels compared to the previous generation. However, the change contrasts with the upgrade of the main camera.

The front camera is at 32 MP in both models, in order to provide a significant amount of megapixels for capturing selfies and making video calls. Video capture also has similar settings, as it reserves 4K records at 30 fps on the M52 and M53.

performance and storage

The Galaxy M52 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G in the settings. The chip in question is an octa-core with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz, and is used in high-performance intermediates.

In addition to the device in question, models such as the Galaxy A52S 5G and the 2021 Motorola Edge also include the component in the datasheet. 8 GB RAM memory and 128 GB storage are still present in the cell phone, with the possibility of expanding to 1 TB via microSD card.

Unlike its predecessor, the M53 includes Dimensity 900 in the settings. MediaTek’s chipset also features eight cores and operates at a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz. Among the highlights of the phone in this regard, we can mention the cooling based on the vapor chamber, a favorable aspect for the gamer audience.

The phone uses a 6GB RAM memory to operate in conjunction with the chip, but also provides an extra 4GB in virtual mode. Finally, the storage follows the standard of 128 GB, also with support for microSD card up to 1 TB to store more images and files, if necessary.

Despite the update in some aspects of the datasheet, the battery capacity remains the same in cell phones. That is, 5,000 mAh is destined for the phones, an amount that can leave them for up to two days away from the sockets, as long as the use is moderate.

In practice, smartphones can guarantee an average of up to 17 hours of uninterrupted internet browsing. The M53 has additional information that mentions the ability to give up to 19 hours of video playback and 87 hours of audio playback.

Resetting the power can be done with the help of the wall adapter that comes with the items in the box. According to the manufacturer, the M52 and M53 have support for fast charging, 25 W, device power that is made available by Samsung along with the devices.

Naturally, the older model brings a less updated version of the system, that is, the M52 runs Android 11. However, it must have a guaranteed update to Android 12, software already present in the Galaxy M53’s factory settings.

The older system may sound like a downside to those looking for more guaranteed updates over the years. In any case, the South Korean giant has been working to extend the guarantee of system updates longer.

While the 2021 phone offers native settings that mention bubble-shaped notifications and optimized notification control, the latest system invests in improved privacy settings and new interactions with Google Assistant.

Additional Samsung features

As for connectivity, it is worth noting the 5G connection present in both smartphones. In addition to the fifth generation internet, which can be up to 50 times faster than the LTE network, the phones also support NFC, which allows you to make payments by phone by approximation.

Still in terms of connectivity, it is possible to highlight that Bluetooth is present in version 5.0 on the Galaxy M52 and in version 5.2, updated, on the M53. The highlight is the M53’s privacy technology features, based on the blockchain, which can define the validity of file sharing and collect the right to view an image, for example.

The features of the two intermediaries also include Dolby Atmos sound technology, which should provide sound quality and an immersive experience in audio reproduction – ideal for music lovers or for those who watch movies on their phone, for example. However, the phone should be protected from water and dust.

Galaxy prices and discounts

The Galaxy M52 landed in Brazil in October 2021, with figures indicated at R$3,499. Now, eight months after its launch in the country, the phone has seen a significant drop in price, as it can be found for around R$1,800 on Amazon.

The successor, Galaxy M53, arrived in May this year, at the same launch price as the previous generation, that is, R$3,499. Less than a month ago available at retail, the phone still hasn’t registered a change in value.

Check the technical specifications of the Galaxy M52 and M53 phones in the table below

Galaxy M52 vs Galaxy M53 Specifications Galaxy M52 Galaxy M53 Launch october 2021 May 2022 launch price BRL 3,499 BRL 3,499 Current price BRL 1,800 BRL 3,499 Screen 6.7 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution Full HD+ Full HD+ Processor Snapdragon 778G Dimension 900 RAM memory 6 GB 8 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 1TB yes, microSD up to 1TB Back camera 64 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide and 5 MP macro 108 MP main, 5 MP ultra wide, 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro Frontal camera 32 MP 32 MP Operational system Android 11 android 12 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimension and weight 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4 mm; 173 164.7 x 77 x 7.4 mm; 176 g Colors black and white blue, green and brown

