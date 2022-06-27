Glove of Pedreiro reveals to be without access to WhatsApp and TikTok; Influencer accuses businessman – Sports

the nightmare of Iran Ferreira, the Mason’s Glove, it doesn’t end. After losing access to your WhatsApp accountthe influencer revealed this Sunday night (26) that he is also unable to access his profile on TikTok, the platform where the young man gained world star status.

According to Iran, the two accounts were managed jointly with Allan Jesus and ASJ Consultoria, which managed the influencer. Luva de Pedreiro broke up with his representatives last week, after it was revealed that he had only R$7,500 in two bank accounts, despite having closed multimillion-dollar partnerships with several famous brands.





It all started last Sunday (19). The young man, visibly shaken, surprised everyone by announcing that he would take a break from his social media content. The young man vented during a live on Instagram, claiming to be “fed up”, without explaining the reason for his dissatisfaction.

However, less than 24 hours after the announcement, Iran reversed the decision and published a video on his social networks, implying that everything had been nothing but a scare. But the young man deleted the mentions of businessman Allan Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria, responsible for managing the career of the digital influencer, and stopped following the agent.



















On Wednesday (22), it was revealed that the influencer had derisory balances in both bank accounts, which were around R$ 7,500, accumulated during this year, which generated several questions on the web, as he was announced as a boy. -advertising of a streaming platform.

This weekend, Luva de Pedreiro pinned Allan Jesus in several stories published over the weekend. In a video that circulates on social media, the young man appeared sending an indirect to the agent who manages his career and with whom he has been having public friction since last week.

In the publication, Luva de Pedreiro lets out his voice to the sound of Eu Fiz o Jogo Virar, by funk singer MC Poze do Rodo. On social media, many fans of the influencer saw the video as an outburst against Allan Jesus.



