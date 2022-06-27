“Gossip Girl”: Michelle Trachtenberg Returns as Georgina in Reboot

Michelle Trachtenberg’s iconic character Georgina Sparks, antagonist of the teen series gossip Girl (2007) returns to the reboot of HBO Max. On Friday (24), the actress revealed his new look on the networks, confirming his presence in the 2nd season of the reboot of Gossip Girl (2021). Check out:

Find out more about Georgina’s return in the Gossip Girl reboot

In the first season Milo Sparks (Azhy Robertson) is presented. He is the son of Georgina Sparks, a member of New York high society who has some conflicts with Serena (Blake Lively) and the series ends with Georgina and Jack (Desmond Harrington) together. Milo was born during the original series and Georgina tried to pass as Dan Humphrey’s son (Penn Badgley).

“We thought of someone we could bring in that wouldn’t overtake the story,” the showrunner said. Joshua Safran to TVLine. “I’ve always been obsessed with Milo, having been there when he was invented.” Safran also commented on Georgina’s return to the plot.

In addition to Michelle, some characters from the original version have also appeared in the reboot as Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski), Eleanor Waldorf (Margaret Colin), Cyrus Rose (Wallace Shawn) and Vanya (Aaron Schwartz).

Season 2 of the new Gossip Girl does not yet have a premiere date on HBO Max. The first season is now available in the platform’s catalog.

