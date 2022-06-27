Grêmio lineup: Roger should undo the trio of defenders and have Villasanti back | Guild

This Monday afternoon, Grêmio did the last activity before the game with Londrina. Coach Roger Machado confirmed the return of Villasanti, Rodrigues and Thiago Santos for this Tuesday’s game at the Arena.

The activity took place behind closed doors and defined the team for the duel with the people of Paraná. The tendency is for the Paraguayan to return to midfield alongside Bitello. Roger can also undo the scheme with three defenders and resume formation with a central midfielder.

Thus, Natã would be the defender to leave the game in relation to the draw with CSA, last Thursday. Rodrigues is available again, but should also be on the bench.

A likely lineup has Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Janderson, Campaz and Biel; Diego Souza.

Striker Ferreira has been working with the ball and is prepared for the game against Bahia, next weekend. The number 10 is recovering from surgery to remove an inguinal hernia.

Goalkeeper Brenno remains out in recovery from a muscle injury. Shirt 1 felt discomfort in the same calf already injured and had another injury at the site, although in different muscles of the calf according to Tricolor.

Despite the draw with CSA, Grêmio remained within the G-4 thanks to Sport’s draw with Brusque. Now, try to gain some fat within the access zone to have calmer seas to navigate.

