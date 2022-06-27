Heir to the English throne, Prince Charles received a suitcase with 1 million euros, says newspaper

The Sunday Times newspaper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, totaling €3 million.

support the 247

ICL

From the BBC – The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing one million euros in cash from a former prime minister of Qatar, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, totaling three million euros.

Clarence House said the sheikh’s donations were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities and all correct processes were followed. There is no suggestion that the payments were illegal.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles personally received the former prime minister’s three cash donations between 2011 and 2015. It is alleged that on one occasion the money was handed over in a purse at a meeting at Clarence House. In another, the newspaper reported that the money was contained in bags at the Fortnum and Mason department store.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Continue reading on BBC.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING