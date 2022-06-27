Ian McKellen Leads British Cast in ‘The Critic’

Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong and Lesley Manville will be part of the cast of the film based on Anthony Quinn’s “Curtain Call”.

Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) will be the biggest name to join the new historical drama “The Critic”, where he will take on the role of Jimmy Erskine, the most feared drama critic in the city of London, in 1934.

As the portal advances deadlinethe film will be based on “Curtain Call”, a classic novel written by Anthony Quinn, with Gemma Artenton (“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”) in the role of Nina Land, and Mark Strong (“1917”) in the role of role of David Brooke, new owner of the newspaper where Erskine writes.

The cast also includes Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (“Phantom Line”), Romola Garai (“The Suffragettes”), Ben Barnes (“Westworld”) and Alfred Enoch (“Defending a Murderer”).

Anand Tucker (“Hillary and Jackie”) will direct, while Patrick Marber (“The Scandal”) will be writing the script.

This will be the new role of Ian McKellen, after his best-known participation in Cats, the film based on the musical theater. The 83-year-old British actor has been nominated twice for the Academy Awards and is best known for his role as Gandalf, in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy, and also for his role as Magneto, as a of the villains in the original X-Men trilogy.

More recently, Ian McKellen starred opposite Helen Mirren in the drama “The Perfect Lie” and will also participate in the film Hamlet Within, a current take on the well-known work of William Shakespeare.

