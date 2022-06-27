If Brazil goes to the left, it will end up like Colombia, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is running for reelection to the Planalto, said this Saturday (25) that if the left-wing candidate wins the presidential elections in October, Brazil will end up like Colombia. The statement was given during a religious event in Balneário Comboriú, in Santa Catarina.

“People need to be warned that if Brazil goes to the left, we will get on a little train that starts with Venezuela, goes through Argentina, goes to Chile, and the penultimate car is being Colombia,” Bolsonaro said. The speech refers to the victory of the leftist candidate Gustavo Petro in the presidential elections in Colombia last Sunday (19).

Petro beat the populist Rodolfo Hernández in the election. The arrival of the former guerrilla to the presidency of Colombia is seen by analysts as a “new pink wave”. The term refers to the political and electoral movement that brought left-wing leaders to power in the main countries of the Latin American continent at the turn of the millennium. Experts claim that this trend is due to the population’s discontent with previous rulers.





In his speech on Saturday, Bolsonaro said that the most sought after service in Colombia has been the issuance of passports, as “these are people who are already thinking about leaving their country”. The Brazilian president is critical of leftist governments in Latin America.

“Look at Venezuela, a country that has the largest oil reserves, rich land, but with terrible management. It became a poor people. People are fleeing that rich country that started being mismanaged 20 years ago,” she said.





Bolsonaro did what he called “alert to the people”. He said that to avoid situations experienced in the neighboring country, it is necessary to prevent the Brazilian flag from turning red. “We know what we want, and we cannot passively accept those who want to impose their will on us. Looks like we’re close to Dubai [se referindo a Balneário Camboriú], but for us to lose this pomposity, it is enough to paint our flag in red”, he declared. This was Bolsonaro’s 13th visit to Santa Catarina in 2020.





This Saturday’s event was supposed to take place on July 2, but was brought forward to allow Bolsonaro to participate. The president was accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. Others present at the march were businessman Luciano Hang, from Lojas Havan, and the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

The president was also expected to participate in a lunch with pastors, politicians and businessmen from Santa Catarina. Bolsonaro is expected to return to Brasília later this Saturday afternoon.