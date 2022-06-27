In conversation group, former Petrobras president says he returned cell phone to the company with messages that would incriminate Bolsonaro | Blog do Valdo Cruz

On the eve of the Petrobras Board of Directors meeting to analyze the name of the state-owned company’s new commander, an exchange of messages between the former presidents of the company Roberto Castello Branco and the Bank of Brazil Rubem Novaes raised the temperature behind the scenes of the government and the oil company

The content of the messages was revealed by the Metrópoles portal and confirmed by the blog with economists who participate in the group on a social network, entitled “Economistas do Brasil”. At one point, Castello Branco even said that the corporate cell phone he returned to the company contained messages and audio that could incriminate President Jair Bolsonaro. But he didn’t say what crimes they would be.

The conversation between the two, who held the positions at the beginning of the government, took place due to a complaint by Novaes regarding criticism that Castello Branco was making against Bolsonaro.

Charged by Novaes in the closed group of messages, Castello Branco countered saying: “If I wanted to attack Bolsonaro, it was not and is not for lack of opportunity. Every time he produces a crisis, with losses of billions of dollars for his shareholders ( Petrobras), I am insistently invited by the media to give my opinion. I do not accept 90% of them (invitations) and, when I speak, I try to avoid attacks”.

Then, he stated: “I had messages and audios on my corporate cell phone that could incriminate him. I insisted on returning it intact to Petrobras.”

Castello Branco had already said that on his cell phone there were messages from Bolsonaro charging Petrobras not to readjust fuel prices. The former president of the state-owned company said that he simply ignored these requests. On the cell phone, according to the blogthere would be other messages that could incriminate the President of the Republic.

In a certain passage, Castello Branco says that “I have never been, I am not and will not be a politician”, trying to defend himself that he would be having a political role when criticizing the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

Castello Branco was fired from Petrobras in the face of Bolsonaro’s dissatisfaction with the company’s pricing policy. The same reason led Bolsonaro to dismiss the former presidents of the state-owned company Joaquim Silva e Luna and, finally, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho.