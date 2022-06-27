In search of developers, XP opens its own college with free graduation | work and career

Looking at the future shortage of technology professionals, XP decided to launch this Monday (27) its own college, with five undergraduate courses to train students immersed from the beginning in the company’s culture.

There are 400 vacancies for degrees in Information Systems, Data Science, Systems Development Analysis, Database and Cyber ​​Defense.

The company says that investment in education follows the “employer university” concept, when a company is dedicated not only to employing but also to training professionals in the style it needs. In Brazil, one of the inspirations is the medical school of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, opened in 2016.

Professions, salaries, where to start and how to develop in technology

Salaries in IT: see how much each career in the area pays, according to consultancy

XP, however, promises that its undergraduate courses will be free and in a Distance Learning (EAD) system. The monthly fee for medicine at Einstein, for example, is over R$9,000. According to the company, the investment for this is R$ 100 million.

The president of XP Educação, Paulo de Tarso, says that the company has combined techniques for retaining and attracting talent from the group to format even the selection process of candidates, to “fish” those who adhere to the corporate culture.

5 tips for starting your IT career

The entrance exam will be done in four phases, in almost the reverse order of the traditional tests. The first will be with open-ended questions about personal experiences. The second involves carrying out tasks that test the ability to learn and adapt to remote teaching.

Only in the third phase is a process of fitting the XP profile carried out. Finally, a general knowledge test is applied, in which it will be possible to use the score of the National High School Exam, the Enem.

“We expect a very competitive selection process, with 200 people per vacancy. It will be a great goal if the guy stops studying at ITA (Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica) to come with us”, says Tarso, who graduated from ITA.

“We are really looking to do a different business. Highly competitive, very connected with the company’s ecosystem and that students believe in the model”it says.

Half of the 400 vacancies will be allocated to diversity. In the application, the candidate can choose to enter in the wake of affirmative vacancies.

Despite the unorthodox methods of selecting and conducting the courses, Tarso says that the course already has certifications from the Ministry of Education (MEC) to exist, originating from the acquisition of a college by the group.

IT vacancies are the hardest to fill

A report from g1 showed how, despite high unemployment in the country, companies mainly in the technology sector are with Difficulty filling vacancies in some specific positions.

According to data from the Indeed job platform, among the 15 most difficult positions to fill, 11 are in IT.

See below for the most difficult positions to fill. and the percentage of vacancies open for 60 days or more:

development operations engineer (DevOps Engineer): 59% software engineer: 49% restaurant attendant: 46% android developer: 46% java developer: 46% backend developer: 45% php developer: 40% .net developer: 38% front end developer: 38% installer: 38% senior engineer: 38% application architect: 37% systems development analyst: 37% sap consultant: 37% auditor: 37%

According to Felipe Calbucci, Sales Director at Indeed do Brasil, the digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic has caused vacancies in the IT sector to increase worldwide and, in addition to the lack of qualified professionals, companies also need to work to retain employees. talents they can recruit.