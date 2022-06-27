In the United States, companies mobilize in defense of women – Amauri Segalla

‘With the new Supreme Court ruling, abortion should be banned in 26 of the 50 US states’ (photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP) Large American companies set a remarkable example of civility. After the United States Supreme Court struck down the law that guaranteed the right to abortion in the country – now the decision of each state – giants such as Comcast, Disney, JP Morgan, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. have warned that they will cover costs with travel for people who wish to perform the procedure in states that authorize it. With the new Supreme Court ruling, abortion must be banned in 26 of the 50 US states. The corporate world of the United States is mobilized. Last week, clothing and accessories brand Patagonia announced that it would post bail for employees who are arrested at pre-abortion demonstrations. The decision applies to employees who protest “peacefully for reproductive justice.” The cases above lead to a reflection: why in Brazil do large companies ignore the atrocities committed daily against women?

In Brazil, the corporate world fears attacks on social networks

Brazilian companies avoid taking a stand on issues such as abortion because they fear violence from social networks. “We always discuss internally whether to go into this matter, because we consider it very important”, says the human resources director of a company in the financial area. “But the intolerance of social media and the attacks that come mainly from the ultra-conservative wing of society end up influencing us. That’s a mistake, I admit.”

Partnership between Brazil and Germany results in the creation of fertilizer

‘With 70 million hectares planted, Brazil is the fourth largest consumer of fertilizers in the world’ (photo: Faemg/Disclosure) Researchers from Embrapa Instrumentao (SP), Federal University of So Carlos (UFSCar), Empresa de Pesquisa Agropecuria e Extenso Rural de Santa Catarina (Epagri) and the German institute Forschungszentrum Jlich have created a new class of multifunctional fertilizers. The product is made from sulfur, a waste from the oil industry, and increases the productivity of crops such as soybeans. With 70 million hectares planted, Brazil is the fourth largest consumer of fertilizers in the world.

Gerdau and university team up to research high-performance

Partnerships between the corporate world and academic institutions stimulate innovation. Gerdau, the largest Brazilian steel producer, has signed an agreement with the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP) to research high-performance, ultra-resistant steels. According to the company, the main focus is the study of the so-called baintic transformation, which gives the steel toughness and mechanical strength. Initially, the project will focus on the development of materials for the oil and gas sector.

quickies

The Specialty Program and Generation of Access to the Single Health System (Pegasus), created by the American company Medtronic, is bearing fruit in Brazil. The company entered into a partnership with Hospital do Rocio, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba (PR), for obese patients to undergo laparoscopic bariatric surgery, a minimally invasive and rare method in the SUS.

The Pegasus initiative should involve, over the next three years, twenty public and private hospitals in the South and Southeast regions, countryside of Minas Gerais and capitals. Medtronic expects to benefit 20,000 patients who will undergo bariatric and metabolic surgery, among others. The project consumed R$ 1 million in investments.

Startup Appmax, which specializes in payment solutions, found that 50% of online purchases using Pix are not completed. As codes generated by e-commerce are only valid for 30 minutes, many customers do not proceed with the payment before the code expires.

Why does dropout occur? “In the last-minute friction, between generating the code and opening the bank app, there is time for the buyer to change his mind or get involved in some unforeseen event”, says Betina Wecker, co-founder of Appmax. Another reason is the difficulty of using Pix by people not adapted to digital tools.

$304 billion

That’s how much the global luxury goods market moved in 2021, according to a study by consultancy Bain & Company. The number represents an advance of 7% over 2019, before the pandemic