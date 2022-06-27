“It was partly to blame”; Palmeiras is irreducible and can ‘help’ River Plate in agreement with Suarez

O palm trees is, without a doubt, considered one of the great favorites to win the 2022 Copa Libertadores, especially for everything he did in the group stage, winning every game and ending with the best campaign in history. The team led by Abel Ferreira remained, collected routs and showed that it can win the tournament for the third time in a row.

However, one of the opponents, who is classified for the round of 16, can enter the market strong and also become the highlight alongside Verdão: always considered a rival for Brazilians and other clubs, River Plate has an eye on the market and wants to increase the options of the squad coached by Marcelo Gallardofurther improving the quality.

Right off the bat, the Argentines took aim Miguel Borja, which still has a percentage linked to Alviverde. After the proposal was made, the palmeirense board rejected the release of the Colombianwho is playing for Junior Barranquilla, causing the brothers to change the target and leave for another interesting possibility that was available.

Thus, Palmeiras was partly to blame and may have indirectly helped the opponents to succeed in a bombastic negotiation, which should completely change the level of the attack: Luis Suárez. As a result of the “no” received from São Paulo, River’s leaders focused exclusively on the Uruguayan, who seems to have accepted the offer and could be announced.

As reported by ESPN, with this scenario by Borja ”stuck”, the striker, ex-Atlético de Madrid, may be the best and most viable optionsince the idea of ​​the coaching staff is to reinforce the offensive sector as quickly as possible, so that the new player could already be used in the round of 16 of Conmebol Libertadores.