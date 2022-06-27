John Krasinski Has Been Cast As Reed Richards To Satisfy Fans, Says Sam Raimi

Many were waiting for the reedRichardsO SirFantasticas a member of the Illuminati in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, but the presence of John Krasinski on paper was a surprise for everyone. That’s because the actor became a fan favorite to play the member of the Fantastic Four on the big screen, but Marvel Studios had not yet given evidence that this would happen.

In a comment made in the official audio of “Doctor Estranho 2”, which was passed on by CBR, the director Sam Raimi revealed that it was the idea of Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel Studios, cast Krasinski in the role.

“It’s funny that Kevin Feige [chefe do Marvel Studios] cast John, because fans have always had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. So, because this is an alternate universe, Kevin thought it was a good opportunity to make that dream come true.” explained the filmmaker.

Raimi’s statement has fans worried, who believe the actor may not officially take on the role of Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and become just another Variant of the multiverse.

ABOUT “DOCTOR STRANGE 2”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set shortly after the events of the third movie. Peter parker (Tom Holland), “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. history shows Wanda (olsen) being corrupted by the Darkhold and determined to find her children again, Billy and Tommyin another reality, even if for that she has to kill the young heroine America Chavez (Gomez).

The cast still has Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer; Benedict Wong reprising Wong; Patrick Stewart returning as the Professor Xavier; and Hayley Atwell living the Captain Carter.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now available in the Disney+ catalog.

