John Krasinski Might Not Return as Reed Richards

When Fantastic Four hit movie screens, Reed Richards from John Krasinski may not be included in the team. This according to the director Sam Raimiwho commanded Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Marvel universe movie that brought Richards’ first appearance.

“It’s funny that Kevin Feige [chefe do Marvel Studios] cast John, because fans have always had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. So because this is an alternate universe, Kevin thought it was a good opportunity to make that dream come true.“, he said in the official audio commentary of Doctor Strangeimpacted by the CBR.

Raimi’s implication, therefore, is that the Richards seen in his movie is just an alternate version of the one we’ll be following in the MCU. as the series showed Lokithe multiverse can contain very different versions of the same person – even varying in appearance, gender or species.

the new movie of Fantastic Four is looking for a new director after leaving Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Return Home) from the project. There are no officially announced names in the cast, nor a set premiere date.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first attempt to take the team of heroes to theaters. The characters have already won two versions, made by Fox: one in 2005, with Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in the cast; and another in 2015, with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell.

