Ketogenic Diet: Know the food that reduces the consumption of carbs

When it comes to losing weight, the first thing most people think of is cutting down on carbohydrate consumption. An example of this is the ketogenic diet, which has been around for a long time. In the 1920s, the ketogenic diet emerged as a treatment for epilepsy, and only gained fame as an alternative for weight loss in the 60s. actress Giovanna Antonelli and American Megan Fox.

How the ketogenic diet works

As explained by Dr. Marcella Garcez, a nutritionist and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology, generally, the meals in this diet are composed of high value proteins biological and each of these meals contains proteins, carbohydrates and fats, in restricted amounts and calories, and usually has three phases: active, re-education and maintenance.

“The active phase can vary from 30 to 45 days, it is the phase where the greatest weight loss occurs. In the second phase, the reeducation phase, the patient gradually incorporates natural and healthy foods into their routine. After a very restricted diet, the person returns to eating a safer amount of calories, in general, around 1200 to 1800 a day, but in this phase there is still weight loss, although less than in the previous phase. Finally, comes the phase of maintaining the weight obtained in the two previous phases”, he details.

Advantages of this type of food

According to the doctor. Marcella, the diet is effective, but at high costs: “Physiologically speaking, it makes sense to decrease appetite through the production of ketone bodies, but the practice has relevant side effects and should not be started without the follow-up of a specialist”, she says. .

The ketogenic diet is made up of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. (Photograph: shutterstock )

Is the ketogenic diet safe?

According to Dr. Marcella, yes, but with reservations. “It’s a diet that can’t be done for a long time, it’s effective in the medium and short term, and it can’t be followed by just anyone. In the group that should avoid the practice are diabetics, hypertensive patients, and patients with liver or kidney problems. The high consumption of fat is another point to be considered before opting for the plan, since, by making 90% of calories come from fat, there is a risk of changes in the lipid profile”, he adds.

Consult an expert

In short, it can be said that the ketogenic diet is indeed effective, especially in the fight against obesity and/or metabolic syndrome. However, it must be done under nutrological monitoring, so that the risks of side effects are excluded, as well as for a good indication of food. In addition, Dr. Marcella reinforces: “The maximum time to practice the ketogenic diet should be six months”, she concludes.

*By Guilherme Zanette

