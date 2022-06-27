Libertadores giant surprises and closes the hiring of Luis Suárez, gariente journalist

Free on the market since his time at Atlético Madrid, the renowned Luis Suárez, 35 years old, with his heyday lived with the colors of Barcelona and of great passage with the colors of Liverpool, is the newest reinforcement of River Plate, for the rest of Libertadores and the season.

Who guarantees the bombastic signing of River Plate is the journalist Christian Martin. According to him, the Uruguayan accepted the offer of the Argentine club and will be River’s newest reinforcement for the Libertadores dispute and the new season that has already started in Argentine football.

Suárez arrives at River Plate at zero cost, as he was free on the market. The journalist does not inform the contract period or the salary that the Uruguayan will earn at the new club. Before River, there were clubs in Brazil watching, but it weighed more on the Argentine side.

In South American football, Suárez is a bred of Nacional, from Uruguay, but he never really got to shine in South American lands. Acting in European football for a long time, he returns with the desire to win the Copa Libertadores da América.

River Plate

The River, of Suárez, of victory in Argentino, returns to the field this Wednesday, for the Libertadores, against Velez. The possible new signing of shirt 9 spends a lot on conquering America again.