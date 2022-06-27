Lisca agrees with Sport to lead the team in the rest of Serie B | sport

The flirtation between Lisca and the sport finally, it became a serious relationship. Sought for the second time this season, the coach reached an agreement with the red-black board to command the Lion in the rest of Series B. All that remains is the exchange of documents to formalize the union.

Talks advanced on Sunday, when Dal Pozzo was fired from the red-black command, and the hiring was agreed on this Monday – after a new meeting.

1 of 1 Lisca gives guidance to Vasco players in a game against São Paulo — Photo: Alexandre Durão Lisca gives guidance to Vasco players in a game against São Paulo — Photo: Alexandre Durão

The coach should arrive in Recife on Wednesday to lead the first training session with Rubro-Negro. Initially, Lisca would go to Rio de Janeiro, for the confrontation against Vasco – which takes place on Saturday -, but the plans have changed to adapt to the new Sport schedule.

Before the match with Cruz-Maltino, Rubro-Negro still faces Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday. Assistant Cesar Lucena will be responsible for putting the team on the field.

After Dal Pozzo’s resignation, the crowd also pressured the club about a change in football direction. Despite this, the vice president of the department, Augusto Carreras, remains at the club.

Lisca arrives at sport with the club in fifth place in Série B, with 21 points – being one behind the first club in the G-4 (Grêmio).

The coach had been contacted by Sport at the beginning of the season, during the period in which the club hired Dal Pozzo. At the time, however, the coach ended up choosing to wait for a situation in international football – which ended up not materializing.

The coach’s last job also took place in Serie B of the Brazilian, in 2021, commanding Vasco. He left Cruz-Maltino after 12 matches – four wins, one draw and seven defeats.

In Pernambuco, Lisca commanded Náutico in 2014 and 2015 – collecting controversies against Sport itself. He celebrated a victory for Timbu by climbing the fences of Ilha do Retiro and had a “rivalry” with Neto Baiano. In 2014, the striker went after the coach after an effusive celebration – understood as a provocation.