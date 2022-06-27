Machine Gun Kelly Almost Shot Himself During Call With Megan Fox

+



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Machine Gun Kelly revealed in his new documentary, Life in Pink, available on Hulu, that he once nearly shot himself while on the phone with Megan Fox. According to the musician, in mid-July 2020 he was very sad about the death of his father, who passed away on the one-year anniversary of the album’s release. Hotel Diablo.

At the time, he put ammunition in a revolver and even put it in his mouth, with the intention of shooting. “I wouldn’t come out of my room and I started to get really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I got really paranoid. Like, I got paranoid that someone would come and kill me.” , recalled the 32-year-old artist.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, added that she always slept with a gun next to her bed and “just nearly got screwed” that day. “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here with me.’ I was in my room, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the gun in my mouth. And I started screaming into the phone and like she was in my mouth. And I cocked the gun and the bullet, but when she came back, the projectile got stuck. Megan was deathly silent,” he recalled.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Getty Images)

The artist said at that moment he realized something wasn’t right, adding that Megan Fox and her 12-year-old daughter Casie said they “didn’t want to talk to him through a veil anymore.”

“They were like ‘I want to see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my future husband’ and I was like, I need to get off drugs for real this time,” he said, although he did not specify whether he was under drug effect during the incident.

Machine Gun Kelly also praised the 36-year-old actress, saying she “became the sun” for him, and that his world revolved around her, which helped him grow.

“That’s what helps me write these songs. Because it’s like every fairy tale they never told you in school… the passion between us is just otherworldly,” he said.

MGK and Fox started dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in The Switchgrass in early 2020 and confirmed their relationship in June of the same year.