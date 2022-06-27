Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Tried To Kill Himself After His Father’s Death And Called Megan Fox

Revelations! This Monday, the 27th, the documentary about the life of Machine Gun Kelly was released on several platforms of streaming. In addition to showing the trajectory of Kelly’s professional life, the biopic also explores the singer’s personal life, such as his suicide attempt. At the time, the singer was very upset with the death of his father, confessing that he took a revolver, loaded it and put it in his mouth.

– I wouldn’t leave my room and I started to get really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to get really paranoid. Like, I was paranoid that someone would come and kill me.

The artist also revealed that when he had the idea, he called his fiancee, Megan Fox:

– I called Megan. I was like: you are not here with me. I was in my room, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the gun in my mouth. And I started screaming into the phone. And I cocked the gun and the bullet, but the projectile got stuck. Megan was deathly silent.

After the episode, Kelly decided to change for her daughter and Megan:

– They spoke i want to see you as my father and i want to see you as my future husband and I was like, I need to get off drugs for real this time.

