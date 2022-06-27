Maia vents about transphobia: ‘In Brazil, I can’t go out on the street alone’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Maia, who played Death in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor, talks about new works and a case of transphobia (Photo: Rodolfo Magalhães)

When he dropped everything in Portugal, where he lives, to record The More Life, the Betterin Rio de Janeiro, the Maya, who played Death in the plot, faced a process she defined as “cathartic, solitary, and professionally maturing”. Even before the premiere of the seven o’clock soap opera, the actress and model knew the reach that her work would reach.

“I am happy to have fulfilled another challenge. This character came later and I had a really big pipeline. He knew the importance of doing such a job on television, since in Brazil soap operas bring a lot of recognition to actors. And we charge ourselves and are charged a lot for it, especially in my case. I had my own scenario, my novel arc, the whole plot. It was pretty cool. I’m happy with my job,” she tells Marie Claire.

Throughout the novel, Death haunted the characters made by Valentina Herszage, Vladimir Brichta, Giovanna Antonelli and Mateus Solano. Outside of fiction, the actress says she was close to death.

“I am afraid of death, but I have been with it many times. Face to face. Face to face. Death is like a surprise party. She will show up, she won’t send a message, you won’t find out. Maybe because I’m a little adventurous, audacious and follow my heart, I’ve found myself in very serious situations and perrengues, but I’m here, very much alive”, comments the actress.

Even though A Maia’s face became better known to the general public after ‘How Much More Life, Better’, this is not her first work. As an actress, she has already been to Hollywood to record participation as an Amazon in Wonder Woman. In addition, A Maia also invests in her musical career and recently released her new single, called Piece of sky.

“I’m full of work. I’m currently writing two scripts, producing my album. At the same time, I receive and do castings every day. I’m playing myself, as usual,” she explains.

Maia as ‘Death’, in the plot The More Life, the Better (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Reference and influence

Within the audiovisual, A Maia, who is a trans woman, continues to fight for more opportunities for the entire LGBTQIA+ community. “I was a person who always had a lot of dysphoria from being trans. Looking at me was terrible. I was shaping myself the way I found it. And I’m very happy. I worked in fashion, I worked all over the world, seventeen countries. A lot of things happened during this period of my life, and today, transphobia doesn’t affect me directly, because I have passability. I mean, I’m beat. It just affects me to see other people in the community still suffering,” she vents.

At age 30, the actress, who was born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, reports that, even with passability, she doesn’t feel safe. “Recently, a case of transphobia occurred to me. And the consequence of this transphobia was hatred, aggression towards my body. It came from a person who had known me for years. I found this model in Caraíva. He began to incite hatred against my body. It was horrible, I saw my life there by a thread, but I managed to escape. As much as I have passability, I will never be safe,” she begins.

Maia also commented on the reality of Brazil, which is the country that kills the most trans people and transvestites worldwide for the 13th consecutive year, according to the 2021 report by Transgender Europe (TGEU).

“Brazil is the country I love, my home, where all my family is, and I can’t go out on the street alone. I can be in the condominium, I can be in Barra. I can’t leave the house alone, and that’s something I’ve been dealing with with my therapists. But they are cuts and scars that we carry with us for the rest of our lives. I’m very happy to influence, to be a reference, because when I started my transition, I didn’t have anyone who was mine”, she says.

Towards the altar

In a relationship for ten years, Maia is engaged and reflects on the feeling of being about to be married. “I’m very happy. Before becoming my fiancé, he is my best friend, the person who has always been by my side, who has always supported me. My first fan, my first love, the person who is always there. And he is mine. favorite photographer”.

“I love it, I love it so much. I’m nervous, I only know how to talk about it, but I think that’s how it is. Getting engaged is a good feeling, a happiness and a new challenge. I want to get married and I want it to be for life. I’m very happy. , really happy”, concludes the actress.

