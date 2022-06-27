Marvel leak leaves fans speculating on the internet

avengers 5 is easily one of the most secretive projects in Marvel Studios history. After all, we know at some point or another the studio will continue its most popular franchise. However, so far, they are keen not to reveal ANYTHING about the next big event in the MCU.

Meanwhile, many speculate that they will even adapt the arc of secret wars. Regardless of what the film’s theme will be, we also have speculation about which characters will be present. Although it’s just speculation, behold, a casting call for the series from Agatha Harkness may have given us a clue!

The series will start filming only in early 2023. But the call came for a character provisionally called TYLER. He is described as being 17-20 years old, white, with a dark and formidable sense of humour, cunning and intelligence. He is also described as a ‘fanboy’ at times and who identifies as gay, while preferring he/his pronouns.

Although the personality description doesn’t quite fit, Marvel fans are thinking that he might actually be Billy Maximoff! Wanda’s son is one of the most important gay characters in Marvel comics.

Will the twins return in Avengers 5?

He made his MCU debut in WandaVision. And that same child version of the character, played mainly by Julian Hilliard, also showed up in Doctor Strange 2. So it’s only a matter of time before he – and his brother Tommy – return to the MCU.

Obviously, from the comic book contexts, it’s very likely that the twins will appear in some slightly smaller scale project, like young avengers. But given its importance, it’s not a mistake to imagine we’ll see Wiccan in Avengers 5!

