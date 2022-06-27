Meet the film with the James Bond interpreter that took seven years to be released – Film News

Saved since 2015, The King’s Daughter has Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario in its cast.

This is yet another case of a movie that was saved for years to be perfected, but ended up failing after it finally premiered. This is The King’s Daughter, an epic adventure starring Pierce Brosnan, who played the secret agent James Bond between 1995 and 2002, opposite Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean 5). The film was supposed to be released in April 2015, but it remained in a drawer until it sees the light in 2022.

what happened so that The King’s Daughter has been hidden for seven years? Three weeks before the premiere date, it was simply cancelled. There weren’t many other explanations, other than the need to work on the visual effects. However, it is clear that the problems were serious, as it was in limbo for a long time.

The production launched this year in a dozen countries, but in each of them in a different way. In some it came straight to DVD format; in others it reached the big screen. This is the case in the US, where it was released in 2,170 theaters. Sadly, it only raised $750,000 from a $40 million budget.

The King’s Daughter went through all kinds of obstacles. It was actually going to be recorded in 2001, shortly after producer Michael London got the rights, but he only encountered difficulties in his path. The script was rewritten many times, and it took more than a decade to come up with a satisfying story. With a team already formed, filming began in April 2014. It took two weeks of recording in France and two more in Melbourne, Australia.

Now that the wait is over, the question remains: was it worth it? Unfortunately, both the production and the plot were affected. The film results in a very bumpy love story and a very shallow adventure. These factors led critics to turn against him. At the same time, it is one of those cases where the public enjoys the cinematic experience that, despite not proposing anything new, manages to entertain.

The King’s Daughter follows the relentless quest of French King Louis XIV (Brosnan) for immortality. His strong desire to be the most powerful monarch in existence leads him to capture a mermaid, always on the advice of the court scientist and personal physician, Dr. Labarthe (Pablo Schreiber). When he is ready to eat the mermaid’s flesh and achieve his goal, his illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) comes to the ocean creature’s rescue.

The film is available on Telecine/Globoplay.