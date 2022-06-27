Midfielder denies dissatisfaction with lack of chances as a starter: “Nobody is bigger than Santos”

Bruno Oliveira got used to entering the second half of Santos games. Last Saturday, against Corinthians, in Itaquera, it was no different, and the midfielder almost didn’t make the difference in the last play of the classic, in which he activated Marcos Leonardo in a counterattack play, but the pass ended up coming out too long. After the final whistle, the 24-year-old commented on the fact that he had only received one starting opportunity this year, but denied any dissatisfaction.

“I don’t get frustrated, Bustos has been talking to me, I’ve been doing well. [Disse] So that I can continue like this. When I enter ten, 15 minutes, I try to do my best, no one is bigger than Santos to sulk because they’re not playing. I keep working on humility. As opportunities appear, I have to take advantage of them”, said Bruno Oliveira.

Despite having endangered the Corinthian goal and once again showing coach Fabián Bustos that he can be useful, the midfielder admitted some dissatisfaction for not having materialized the good opportunity created in the last play of the game on goal, but highlighted the change in posture of the cast in relation to the rout suffered by the same rival in the middle of the week, for the Copa do Brasil.

“A draw according to Wednesday wasn’t bad, but according to what the game was like, we left with a bitter taste, because we could have walked away with the win. The attitude of our team was completely different from what it was in the last game, and that’s how it has to be, because when you play for Santos, it has to be forward. Santos is an offensive team, and that’s how it has to be”, he continued.

On the eve of the classic last Saturday, organized fans appeared at the door of the hotel where the Santos delegation was concentrated to protest the rout in the Copa do Brasil, which, according to Bruno Oliveira, was understood by the group.

“There was a meeting, the fans went there, but we understand the fans. We closed down and had to change our posture. That game was not us, it was an atypical night and that will never happen again. When it comes to Santos, that can never happen,” he concluded.

Santos now turns its focus to next Wednesday’s clash with Deportivo Táchira, in Venezuela, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

