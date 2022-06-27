Modder Enables AMD FSR 2.0 on Cyberpunk 2077 and Doubles Game Performance at 4K Resolution

A modder managed to enable FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) — the upscaling from AMD— in Cyberpunk 2077 and impressed by doubling the game’s performance. The mod was tested on a GeForce GTX 1080 video card from NVIDIA, obtaining rates up to 45 frames per second at 4K resolution. As it is not part of the “RTX” GPU family, the hardware does not support GPU technology. upscaling NVIDIA proprietary Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which was allegedly stolen by a group of hackers in March. The modder enjoyed the open source benefits of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 and integrated the feature into Cyberpunk 2077.

This feat can take a big performance leap for the “GTX” line of video cards, since the hardware has several feature cuts to make its price more affordable. AMD FSR 2.0, being free software, can be easily adapted for various titles, and according to the modder, the graphics quality has become impressive. The demo below compares the mod with FSR 1.0 and DLSS 2.4 on a setup with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and Intel Core i7-10700F. Check out:

The modification was possible for a technical reason — both technologies, FSR 2.0 and DLSS, use exactly the same type of temporary system data to function. O mod basically serves as a “translator” which turns DLSS instructions into calls to FSR 2.0, and the game understands them in the same way.

















