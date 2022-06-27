More than 20 teenagers mysteriously die in South African speakeasies

Police still do not know the reason for the deaths and say that bodies do not show signs of violence; Most victims were between 13 and 14 years old

STR/AFP

Community members and family members await news outside a pub in East London



At least 21 teenagers were found dead in a Pub nightlife in a mostly black suburban neighborhood in the city South African of East London, said local police, who are investigating the causes of the deaths. The victims were found in a clandestine establishment in the Scenery Park ghetto. “We are still investigating the causes of these deaths,” said a provincial police spokesman, General Thembinkosi Kinana. Senior government officials rushed to the city. Among them was National Police Minister Bheki Cele, who burst into tears after leaving a morgue where bodies were stored.

“It’s a terrible scene,” he told reporters. “They are very young. Some are only 13 or 14 years old.” The death toll and their exact ages were unclear on Sunday. The Eastern Cape provincial government reported that eight girls and 13 boys had died. Those over 18 can drink at municipal taverns, commonly known as shebeens, which are often found attached to family homes or, in some cases, inside the homes themselves. But safety regulations and drinking age laws don’t always apply. “We have a son who was there and died on the spot,” said the parents of a 17-year-old boy. “We never thought he would die this way. He was a humble and respectful boy,” Ntombizonke Mgangala said sadly, standing beside her husband outside the morgue.

No visible wounds

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 summit in Germany, sent his condolences. He expressed his concern “for the alleged circumstances in which these young people found themselves in a place that, at first glance, should be prohibited to those under 18”. The authorities are studying the possibility of reviewing the rules for granting licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages. South Africa is one of the countries in Africa where alcohol is consumed the most.

An official from the Security and Community department of the Eastern Cape province, Unathi Binqose, ruled out the possibility of a fight as the cause of the deaths. “It’s hard to believe it’s a fight because there are no visible signs of injuries to the dead,” he said. The official stated that, in his opinion, the clients were students “who were having a party after the written tests”. The local regional newspaper “DispatchLive” reported “bodies strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor with no obvious signs of injury”.

On social media, some users mentioned the possibility of gas poisoning or collective poisoning. Shared photos, the authenticity of which could not be verified, showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries strewn across the floor of the venue. Local television broadcast footage of police trying to calm a crowd gathered outside the bar in this town on the shores of the Indian Ocean, about 1,000 kilometers south of Johannesburg.