Motorola launches Moto G42 with powerful battery and price below R$ 1,700 – Tecnologia e Games

Motorola announced the arrival of the new Moto G42 to the Brazilian market. The intermediate cell phone should attract the consumer due to the specifications that guarantee good use on a daily basis, at a price that fits in the consumer’s pocket. Among the highlights of its datasheet is a 5,000 mAh battery, proximity payments technology, 50 MP camera and 128 GB of internal memory.





Datasheet









Made for the public looking for intermediate cell phones, with good configurations, but for a more affordable price, the Moto G42 ends up being an interesting option on the market. It comes with a 6.4-inch OLED Full HD+ screen (1080 x 2400) and a refresh rate of 60Hz. In all, there are three cameras on the back, with the main 50 MP, an ultra-wide 118° with 8 MP and the macro lens with 2 MP.









On the inside, the device has a 2.4 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The battery is also a highlight, with 5,000 mAh.





Other features that help optimize everyday life are fingerprint sensor on the side, FM radio, NFC technology — for proximity payments and hybrid entry for two chips. Motorola also claims that the Moto G42 will receive guaranteed bimonthly security updates for three years, comforting the heart of the consumer who doesn’t intend to change phones annually. The cell phone is available throughout Brazil, in blue and rosé colors, with a suggested price of R$ 1,699.

