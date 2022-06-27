Movie about the end of the world is conquering fans of the genre

Sci-fi fans are making one of the most recent films in the genre the most-watched production on Amazon Prime Video. Moonfall – Lunar Menacewas released in early 2022, and soon after, was acquired by the streaming service here in Brazil.

Moonfall – Lunar Menace comes from the mind of Roland Emmerich. In turn, the director is responsible for other post-apocalyptic films such as Indenpendence Day, 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow. In addition, the feature still has a star-studded cast, which includes Halle Berry.

Well, if you like that kind of movie, here’s what we know about the recent Prime Video release.

the plot of Moonfall: Lunar Menace

The official plot of Moonfall – Lunar Menace says:

Almost everything in the universe has a pattern. But what happens when these patterns are changed? After a mysterious force knocks the moon out of its orbit, it causes the celestial body to be flung towards planet Earth.

With only a few weeks left before the imminent impact poses an existential threat to life on our planet, a group of people come together to deal with the situation. The mission involves going to the moon. Once they land on Earth’s satellite, what the group witnesses is not something they expected.

But when they get there, they realize that the Moon isn’t quite the giant rock orbiting Earth that they thought it was. With the world on the brink of annihilation, Jo Fowler must join forces with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission in space, and save humanity.

Moonfall – Lunar Menace is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast: Who’s in the movie?

As mentioned earlier, one of the great attractions of the film is precisely its cast. The feature has several well-known names, starting with Halle Berry. The actress who, in Moonfall – Lunar Menace lives the character Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler, and is known for a dozen good performances.

Among his most memorable roles are Emergency Call and X-Men, where he played the character Storm. Recently, the actress was highly praised for her Netflix movie, Wounded.

Starring in the feature alongside Berry is Patrick Wilson, who plays the character Brian Harper. The actor is known for several performances in horror films in recent years. In the most recent credits of his career are: Annabelle, Supernatural and The Nun. Wilson is still playing the villainous King Orm in Aquaman and will return in the sequel.

The trio of protagonists is completed by John Bradley as KC Houseman. The actor gained notoriety for fighting alongside John Snow in Game of Thrones. Rounding out the cast are Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Charlie Plummer (Looking For Alaska), Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games).

What did the critics think of Moonfall – Lunar Menace

Moonfall – Lunar Menace it was on the first shelf of 2022 premieres. However, its arrival apparently did not please critics. At the Rotten Tomatoes for example, the film was slammed by critics.

Based on approximately 150 reviews, the film has a 39% approval rating so far. The critical consensus says:

“Whether Moonfall is that bad, good, or just plain bad will depend on your tolerance for B-movie cheese — but either way, this is an Emmerich disaster thriller through and through.”

In turn, the public apparently liked what they saw. Based on over 500 ratings, audiences have given the film around 70% approval. Some of the comments were:

“It stretches the disbelief a little, but it’s a lot of fun. You care about these people, and there’s a little comedy to keep things light. The dialogue is a little corny at times, but that’s a minor complaint.”

Anyway, we always recommend that you watch Moonfall – Lunar Menace, to draw their own conclusions. Watch a trailer:

