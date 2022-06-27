My Best Friend’s Wedding turns 25: Cameron is a real hero – 06/27/2022

My best friend’s wedding, a classic of the renegade romantic comedy genre, turned 25 this June. From 1997 until now, a lot has happened: the cell phone that Jules (Julia Robert) used has diminished, the baggy clothes became old and after years they became modern again, hair equal to the actress’s was tamed by hairdryers and flat irons and, decades later, they are again synonymous with power.

But more important than the fads that always come back after 20 or 30 years, what we’ve seen since the film’s release is a change in women’s behavior.

If you’ve never seen the movie, here’s a rundown: Jules has a best friend named Michael (Dermot Mulroney), with whom he had a hot fling in college. She’s always shunned the idea of ​​long-term relationships, but at 28 she feels that maybe it’s time to settle down. Michael and Jules have been best friends ever since and have lived it all together – from hot sex to blood pacts (I swear).

Until he calls to tell her he’s marrying Kim, a 20-year-old billionaire heiress who’s still in architecture school. The old female rivalry speaks louder and Jules goes to Chicago with the aim of destroying this relationship and taking for himself the man that is (she thinks he is) hers.

In Chicago, she is welcomed by the bride’s family. Kim herself (a stunning and charismatic Cameron Diaz) is extremely friendly to the outsider and invites her to be her own maid of honor. That’s where the obvious comes in: if there’s Julia Roberts on screen, it’s inherent that we root for her. And in the late 1990s, it didn’t seem far-fetched for a woman to dedicate herself to setting up situations to end another’s relationship. It was even natural – today, thankfully, that doesn’t make any sense.

We’ve been wrong all this time

Kim is the real victim of the situation. She is in a relationship with a man eight years her senior who thinks it’s natural for her to give up college and her life in her hometown to follow him in his profession. A sports reporter, he travels every weekend to cover games.

The desirable Michael goes further. Days before their wedding, he finds it natural to enter his friend’s room without knocking while she changes. She tries to cover herself, he measures her up and down and praises the nudity. Come on, Michael, get it right.

Kim has had to deal throughout her courtship with her fiancé’s deification of an older, hairier (as she says) and stronger woman. “He put you on a pedestal, and he put me in his arms,” ​​she says. And she deals with situations as best she can: she doesn’t know what to do at karaoke, but she sings anyway. She is jealous, of course, but she turns it into assertive attitudes. The university student has more emotional security than the high-profile gastronomic critic. Kim, you are amazing!

There is a moment when Jules explains the dessert metaphor to Kim. He says Creme Bruleé is amazing, but there are times when all you want is something simpler, like Jell-O. “I can be jelly,” Kim assures tearfully. Jules explains that a Creme Brulee will never be gelatin. nonsense. Kimberly was already strong at 20, she wonders if she couldn’t be what she wanted.

We spent our whole lives wanting to be Jules, when in fact it was right to want to be Kim. That she “doesn’t know what to know about herself,” as she sang at karaoke, but makes this lemonade too graceful of lemonade. There is no stunning hair that overcomes so much security.

