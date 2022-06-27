NATO to “massively” increase forces on high alert

Secretary General of the organization, Jens Stoltenberg speaks of “well over” 300,000 troops; today there are 40,000

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Monday (June 27, 2022) that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will increase “massively” the number of your forces on high alert.

“We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our forces on high alert to well over 300,000”, declared to journalists in Madrid, Spain. Today, there are 40,000.

The Spanish city hosts, from Wednesday to Thursday (June 29 to 30), a meeting of the countries that make up NATO. According to Stoltenberg, the summit will serve to define a “new strategic concept” of the Alliance, considering the change in “Safety Reality” in Eastern Europe. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

One of the issues that will be addressed, according to Stoltenberg, is the change in Russia’s situation. The last time NATO defined its strategy, 2010, Moscow was still described as a strategic partner. Stoltenberg said that Russia must now be considered “the most direct and most significant threat” to NATO members.

“I hope the allies clearly state that Russia poses a direct threat to our security, our values, the rules-based international order“, said.