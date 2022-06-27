Nostalgia? Sung Kang poses with a classic car from Fast & Furious 3

Sung Kang seems to have been feeling a bit nostalgic lately, as he shared on Instagram a photo next to your classic car from Fast & Furious 3: Tokyo Drift.

For those who don’t know, it’s a 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD.

“‎It’s good to see you, old friend… I can’t believe it’s been 16 years since we’ve seen each other. You’ve aged well.”‎”

Originally, Han is sacrificed in Tokyo Drift, but he returned in the following three films‎‎, ‎‎that take place before his death.

In the post-credits scene of ‎‎Fast and furious 6there is the revelation that it was all planned by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

From that moment on, a strong fan campaign for the franchise dubbed “Justice For Han”‎‎ began, culminating in the character’s return in fast and furious 9.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are the main new additions to the main cast.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. Despite being invited, he chose to decline.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will be the director, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.