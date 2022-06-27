Official: Grêmio announces return of Lucas Leiva until the end of 2023 | Guild

Grêmio announced on Monday morning the return of Lucas Leiva. At 35, the midfielder returns to Tricolor after 15 years, when he was traded to Liverpool. The player arrives with the mission of returning the club to Série A do Brasileiro and signs a contract until the end of 2023. The presentation will take place this afternoon.

– It represents the beginning of my dream. It was where it all started. I lived at the Olímpico, trained in Eldorado and now being able to return is the realization of everything I imagined for my career. I can help in the same way that happened back there – he told Grêmio TV.

Leiva arrives at the Rio Grande do Sul club after spending the last five years defending the shirt of Lazio, from Italy. The signing went through weeks of negotiations between Grêmio’s football department and the player, who will wear the number 15 on his back, the same as when he became professional.

– Bah! (O) 15 was the number I used in the famous Battle of the Afflicted. It’s all about the moment. I hope you don’t have another one because it was a lot of suffering, but if I have to go through another similar one and end up like it was, I’ll bear it. No problem. This number was already special and continues. But I want to create a story again.

Despite differing at times in relation to the value of the salary and contract time, the two parties shared the same feeling, that of Lucas Leiva returning and defending the tricolor shirt. Last weekend, Lucas accepted Grêmio’s counter-offer, but the contract is a trigger to increase the salary in case of access to the elite of Brazilian football.

Lucas Leiva will be able to participate in the exercises with the rest of his teammates at CT Luiz Carvalho, but he will only have legal conditions to start again from the 18th of July, when the transfer window opens.

The athlete is Tricolor’s first signing for this window. In addition, Grêmio already has an agreement with striker Guilherme. Thaciano returns from loan after being loaned to Altay, from Turkey.

Name: Lucas Pezzini Leiva

Lucas Pezzini Leiva Position : steering wheel

: steering wheel Birth: 09/01/1987 (35 years old)

09/01/1987 (35 years old) Place: Dourados (MS)

Dourados (MS) Clubs: Gremio, Liverpool and Lazio

Gremio, Liverpool and Lazio Titles: Series B in 2005, Gauchão in 2006 and 2007 (Grêmio); 2011/12 English League Cup Champion (Liverpool); 2017 and 2017 Italian Supercoppa champion and 2018/19 Coppa Italia champion (Lazio); 2005 Sendai Cup Champion, 2007 South American Under-20 Champion and bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (Brazil)

