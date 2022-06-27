Palmeiras fans criticize Rafael Navarro’s performance against Avaí: ‘Everything was wrong’

Avaí and Palmeiras were only tied in 2×2, on Sunday afternoon (26), in Ressacada, in a match for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. On social media, Palmeiras lost patience with striker Rafael Navarro.
The athlete was a starter at Verdão, as coach Abel Ferreira chose to spare some of the main players. Many fans of the São Paulo club criticized Navarro’s performance and, some more excited, even asked for the striker to leave the team.
Check out some reactions:
navarro is horrible omg
— Claudio ������ (@claudiiomotta)
June 26, 2022
This Navarro is one of the worst attackers in our history.
— Marcos (DECA) �� TRI Champion of America! �� (@SaoMarcos12_12)
June 26, 2022
There is no saving being a leader and Navarro is not a professional player.
— Paulo Dutra (@sagksam)
June 26, 2022
Jorge and Navarro, go away, I beg you
— Enrico (@enricomontagnol)
June 26, 2022
The good side is that there are 22 days left for Navarro to never play for Palmeiras again.
The bad side is that there are 6 games until then, one against SP and two for the Libertadores round of 16.
— Vinicius (@ViniSCoutinho)
June 26, 2022
80 minutes from Navarro, inexplicable.
EVERYTHING WRONG.
Avai played 12 today.
— Nelson 1951 (@sambra51)
June 26, 2022