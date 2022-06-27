Palmeiras fans criticize Rafael Navarro’s performance against Avaí: ‘Everything was wrong’

Admin 11 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Avaí and Palmeiras were only tied in 2×2, on Sunday afternoon (26), in Ressacada, in a match for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. On social media, Palmeiras lost patience with striker Rafael Navarro.

The athlete was a starter at Verdão, as coach Abel Ferreira chose to spare some of the main players. Many fans of the São Paulo club criticized Navarro’s performance and, some more excited, even asked for the striker to leave the team.

Check out some reactions:













Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“Even at the base you can see what they do”; Endrick, from Palmeiras, doesn’t save words to praise Vasco

Vasco Athlete of the base coveted by European giants, is impressed when playing in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved