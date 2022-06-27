Palmeiras fans criticize Rafael Navarro’s performance against Avaí: ‘Everything was wrong’

Avaí and Palmeiras were only tied in 2×2, on Sunday afternoon (26), in Ressacada, in a match for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. On social media, Palmeiras lost patience with striker Rafael Navarro.

The athlete was a starter at Verdão, as coach Abel Ferreira chose to spare some of the main players. Many fans of the São Paulo club criticized Navarro’s performance and, some more excited, even asked for the striker to leave the team.

Check out some reactions:

navarro is horrible omg — Claudio ������ (@claudiiomotta)

This Navarro is one of the worst attackers in our history. — Marcos (DECA) �� TRI Champion of America! �� (@SaoMarcos12_12)

