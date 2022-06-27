Peabiru Path: the fascinating indigenous route that connects the Atlantic to the Pacific

  • Catherine Balston
  • BBC Travel

Peabiru path miniportal in the middle of the forest

Credit, Paraná Projects

photo caption,

Peabiru Path crossed the south and southeast of Brazil and today attracts the attention of tourists

Ripe guavas and carambolas on the ground stick to the soles of my boots, forming a sweet fermenting mass as I stroll through the quiet town of Peabiru, with its 13,000 inhabitants, 500 km from Curitiba.

I had traveled to the state of Paraná, not far from the Paraguayan border, in search of the remains of the Peabiru Path — a 4,000-kilometer-long network of trails connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific, built along millennia by the indigenous peoples of South America.

The Peabiru Way was a spiritual route for the Guarani people in search of a mythological paradise. And it also became the path towards the continent’s treasures when European settlers arrived in search of access to the interior of South America.

But most of the original path has disappeared, consumed by nature or turned into highways over the centuries. Only in recent years has this fascinating route begun to reveal its mysteries to the public, thanks to the development of new sightseeing tours.

