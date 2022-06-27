player of the era Mano Menezes reveals hurt with Cruzeiro

Hudson arrived at Cruzeiro in 2017, after a loan from São Paulo, and was important in the team in the season in which Raposa won the Copa do Brasil that year, over Flamengo in the final. To the Boleiragem program, from SporTV channels, the now ex-player revealed a resentment he has with the Minas Gerais club, due to his departure the year after his return to São Paulo.

“Man, I can’t deny that I would have loved to have stayed at Cruzeiro, we tried hard to stay,” Hudson said. From 2017 to 2018, Cruzeiro had a political transition, with the departure of Gilvan de Pinho Tavares and the arrival of Wagner Pires de Sá as president of the Club. At the time, Hudson’s loan agreement had a purchase clause set at 1.5 million euros.

Cruzeiro even tried to involve other players in the business, as in the case of Lucca, but without an agreement with São Paulo. According to Hudson, the permanence did not occur due to the lack of interest of the Raposa board, since the São Paulo team offered a discount on the expected amount, in addition to offering payment in installments, but Cruzeiro did not want to buy it because of the player’s age.

“There were situations of interest to the board that was taking over, to make a deal with another player. They said to me: “Hudson, it’s hard to invest 4 million in a 29-year-old player”. And I remember that São Paulo was still going to pay in installments five or six times. São Paulo still gave an extra discount on the amount that was fixed (in the contract with purchase option), but then it rolled and did not close.”, added Hudson.

“Then the boy called me, Djian, and said: “Hudson, we couldn’t reach the values ​​we want, unfortunately we won’t be able to stay with you”. A week passed since this happened, they hired Bruno Silva. All respect to Bruno Silva, excellent professional, two years older. And they paid in cash. And then, over time, you mature.”, highlighted the now ex-player.