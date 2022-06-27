Puskas Valley? Goalkeeper scores on bicycle in Norway

Morten Grasmo was the author of the great goal in a match of the Norwegian second division. Photo: Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Norwegian football is not one of the most popular in Europe, and if we talk about the second division of the Scandinavian country, even the most passionate about the sport will have a hard time talking about teams that compete in the competition.

But this weekend, a great goal was scored in an unusual way there and went viral in the virtual world. Sotra SK played away from home against Ullern, in a game valid for the twelfth round of the competition.

In stoppage time, the host Ullern was winning 2-1 and was waiting for the end of the game with three more points in the standings.

What they didn’t expect was for goalkeeper Morten Grasmo to leave his area to try to help his team score the equalizing goal. It was when after a hit, the goalkeeper hit a bicycle and gave equality to the scorer that ended in 2 to 2.

Excitedly, the Norwegian press called him “the ultimate volley” and nominated him for the FIFA Puskas title (for the most beautiful goals in the world). The online newspaper Bitbol wrote: “A big volley, now we have to give you Puskas”.

Morten Grasso is not known for being a top scorer like Rogério Ceni or Chilavert and he scored for the first time in his career. If he is the only one, he will be a great memory and will make a lot of striker jealous for never having scored a goal as beautiful as the Norwegian archer.

With the result, the two teams were close to the middle of the classification of group A of the Norwegian second division. Ullern is eighth with 13 points, one more than Sotra SK who occupies the ninth place.